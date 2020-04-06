COVID-19: Kin of Kerala Nurse Who Died in Ireland Recalls Memories

Last week, George Paul bid a good night to his wife Beena George, promising to come back the next day. Beena was ill and was admitted at the same hospital where she worked as a nurse for 10 years – Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Ireland’s Drogheda town.

The same night, however, George received a call from the hospital, informing him that his 58-year-old wife had tested positive for coronavirus. He was not to come to the hospital and to remain in quarantine. He, too, started experiencing certain symptoms – cough and severe throat pain, he said in an interview to Reji C Jacob of Irish Malayali, a Malayalam news website in Ireland. He waited patiently for her recovery; until he received the news that he had been dreading, from the hospital on Sunday morning.