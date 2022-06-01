China's Shanghai Eases COVID Curbs After Strict Lockdown of 65 Days

Shanghai residents have been bearing the brunt of a brutal lockdown imposed by the administration as part of China's "Zero COVID" approach to the pandemic.

In videos that went viral on social media, they were heard screaming out of their houses and fighting with the authorities for access to essential supplies.

Residents had to order food and water, and wait for government-employed people to drop off items like vegetables, meat, and eggs.

This contributed to a severe shortage of food and even medical supplies. Consequently, small riots broke out.