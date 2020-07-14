Caught in Govt-Hospital Tussle, K’taka Docs Unpaid for 16 Months

Since February 2019, 133 postgraduates and 97 interns of JJM Medical College in Karnataka’s Davangere have not received their monthly stipends, amounting to nearly Rs 10.6 crore for the last 16 months.

Despite tending to COVID-19 patients in three hospitals, including Chigateri District General Hospital and Women and Child Health Care Centre, where the doctors have been deputed, they are turning up everyday for an indefinite ‘relay strike’.