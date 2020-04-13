Caste in the Times of Corona: Cook in UP Snubbed by Quarantined

Twenty five km away from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh lies Siswa Baruwar village which, too, like most of the hinterland areas received migrants who had returned following the lockdown.

In Siswa Baruwar, which has a population of around 2,250, around 20 people had come back after 24 March. A government school in the village was converted into a quarantine centre with charpoys (cots) placed at some distance from each other to accommodate those who had to abide by mandatory social distancing and were not allowed to go back to their homes.

Suman (name changed), an employee at the school, who usually cooks mid-day meals for kids at the same school, was entrusted with the task of making food for those under quarantine.