Bhopal Gas Victims Die After Hospital Denies Access, HC Plea Filed

Munni Bee, a 68-year-old victim of the Bhopal Gas tragedy, underwent a tracheostomy at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) on 11 March. Following this, she continued to battle for her life in the ICU of the hospital set up specifically to care for victims like her.

However, instead of being allowed to recover in peace, the hospital informed her that she and other Bhopal Gas-hit victims had to leave and seek treatment elsewhere as the BMHRC had been taken over by the Madhya Pradesh government for COVID-19 patients.