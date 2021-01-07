Bharat Biotech concludes recruitment for Covaxin’s Phase 3 study.

IANS had earlier reported that AIIMS Delhi and several other clinical sites were facing the dearth of volunteers since people were unwilling to participate in the exercise, hoping that they would receive the vaccine anyway once it is rolled out by the government.

The phase III study of the Covaxin, which initially spanned at 25 clinical sites across the country, inducted several more sites in the last week of December since many sites were unable to find the volunteers for the study.

Dr. Dhananjay Lad, co-investigator of the trial at Redkar Hospital, Goa, told IANS that the trial was extended to around 30 clinical sites.

"A few sites were also removed in the process because of several reasons. One of the reasons was inability to enroll a bare minimum number of participants," he said.

The trial was started with three sites each in Uttar Pradesh (Aligarh Muslim University), West Bengal (ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases) and Tamil Nadu (Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine) on 10 November.

Covaxin has been given approval for restricted emergency use by India's drug regulator. While the efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be determined, it was given a go-ahead by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) citing public interest.

Covaxin is indigenously developed by the Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).