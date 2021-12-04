Bengaluru Doctor with Omicron COVID Variant Is Recovering Well

The Bengaluru-based anaesthesiologist, who was among the first to have been detected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in India, has reportedly recovered well.

The doctor is under isolation at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. The primary contacts—his wife, an ophthalmologist, their daughter and another doctor who is also an ophthalmologist, had contracted COVID-19—are in a stable health condition.

The patients have been isolated and their samples have been sent for genome testing, said Karnataka government officials.

All suspected persons reportedly have no breathing issues or serious complications. Normal COVID-19 protocols have been followed. The anaesthesiologist found that the Omicron variant first showed symptoms of severe body ache, chills and mild fever.