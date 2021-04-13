40 Days of Polls: 22 Times Rise in WB COVID Cases, 14 Times in TN

As India grapples with a ferocious second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, visuals from across the four states and one Union territory conducting Assembly elections have shown an open disregard towards COVID-appropriate behaviour by political leaders and crowds alike, including the lack of physical distancing and openly flouting laws.

Rallies and roadshows held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and others across the four states and one Union territory, drawing crowds of thousands, along with the functioning of political and election-related bureaucratic activities have led to a steep rise in cases in the states that held elections.

While elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have concluded, four out of the eight phases of the elections in West Bengal are still pending.

The Election Commission of India declared the dates of polling on 26 February, kicking-off massive political, bureaucratic, and electoral activities in the concerned states.