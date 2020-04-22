Wife Pleads Decent Burial for Chennai Doc Who Died of COVID-19

At around 9pm on 19 April, his family and fellow doctors, accompanied by officials from Chennai's municipal corporation, were on their way to a burial ground when they were diverted to a second place.

When they approached the burial ground at TP Chathram, over 50-60 people surrounded them. The glass panels of the ambulance was shattered and sticks and stones were hurled at those who had accompanied the body.



They had to drop the body and run for cover. Later, Dr Pradeep, a friend and a colleague, along with the help of two ward boys and a policeman, dug the hole and laid him to rest.



Health Minister C Vijayabaskar tried to reassure citizens that burying a coronavirus patient doesn’t spread the virus.

About 20 persons have been booked under Sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 307 (Attempting to murder), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and provisions of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

“A dead person cannot sneeze or cough or breathe. So the ways in which infection spreads stops the moment a person dies. And once the body is buried, the virus begins to die inside as well,” Dr T Jacob John, Retired Professor of Virology, CMC Vellore told The Quint, addressing the rumours.

Just a couple of days back, similar protests broke out in Ambattur, when residents blocked the roads and didn’t allow the cremation of a Nellore-based doctor who died in Chennai due to COVID-19.