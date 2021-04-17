Amid COVID Surge, Prices of Remdesivir Slashed on Govt’s Request
Hospitals in the country have said that they have run out of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 cases.
Amid the shortage of antiviral drug Remdesivir and the surge in COVID cases in the country, manufacturers of the injection have slashed the prices, following government’s intervention, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority under the Department of Pharmaceuticals announced on Saturday, 17 April.
The authority declared that the prices for seven brands of Remdesivir injections of potency 100mg per vial have been reduced. Ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,700, Cadila Healthcare's Remdac continues to be the cheapest Remdesivir injection at Rs 899.
Hospitals across the country have been sending SOS messages that Remdesivir, the antiviral injection being used to treat severe COVID-19 cases, has run out.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 17 April, said that around 24,000 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours and there is a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir.
The announcement comes days after the Centre held a meeting with the manufacturers of the drug and other stakeholders to discuss steps to be taken to increase production and supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the present total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month.
Fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites with the production capacity of 10 lakh vials per month to six manufacturers and another 30 lakh vials per month production is lined up.
Remdesivir, API and formulation were placed under export ban on 11 April 2021 by DGFT to increase the supply of Remdesivir in the domestic market.
