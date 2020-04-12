Jawan Travels 1,100 kms to Chhattisgarh After Mother’s Death

Yadav, who joined the CAF in 2009 and is deployed in its 15th battalion, was busy with his routine schedule at his camp in the outskirts of Bijapur on 4 April, when he got a call from his father that his mothers condition had deteriorated. He suggested his father to shift her to a hospital in Varanasi.

She was admitted to a hospital in Varanasi the next day but the same evening Yadav's father called to inform that she was dead.

Unavailability of transport facilities due to lockdown was not an issue for Yadav, who embarked on the long journey home on 7 April morning, after receiving the relieving letter from the commandant.

"I just wanted to make it to the state capital Raipur from where I was confident of arranging something for further journey," he said.