AIIMS to Begin Covaxin Human Trials, Invites Healthy Volunteers

AIIMS Delhi will begin human trials of India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, from Monday on 100 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55. This comes after AIIMS’s Ethics Committee gave its nod for a human clinical trial for Covaxin, on 18 July, Saturday,

Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

According to Bharat Biotech, the Phase 1 clinical trial for Covaxin has been initiated across the country from 15 July onwards, and this is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial on 375 volunteers across the country. The volunteers will be kept under observation for a period of nearly 150 days.