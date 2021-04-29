Amid COVID-19 Surge, Uttarakhand Govt Suspends Char Dham Yatra

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday, 29 April, announced that the state government had suspended the Char Dham Yatra this year in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, reported ANI.

Only priests of the four temples will perform the rituals and the puja, Rawat said.

The Uttarakhand government was to hold a meeting on Thursday to make a decision about the pilgrimage, that was set to begin from 14 May, reported Hindustan Times.

The Uttarakhand government had on Wednesday said was it was focussing on drafting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the four-day pilgrimage to the shrines – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.