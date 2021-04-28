Char Dham Yatra: SOPs Drafted, COVID Report Mandatory Amid Surge

The SOPs are expected to include:

Requirement of a negative RT-PCR test

Online registration for e-passes

Banning pilgrims from entering the sanctum sanctorum

Banning hand-to-surface contact

Wearing masks will be compulsory

Offerings such as flowers or sweets will not be allowed

Though similar SOPs were released for Kumbh Mela as well, they were clearly flouted. Even police officers were reported as saying that if they had tried to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour, it could have led to a stampede.

On 27 April, Uttarakhand reported 5,703 new COVID-19 cases and 96 new deaths. The tally of active cases in the state stands at 43,032 and total deaths at 2,309.

