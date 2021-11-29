Africa Falls Prey to COVID Colonialism as World Sees Outbreak of Omicron Variant

Contrast this with the Alpha variant, which was detected in November 2020 in a sample taken in September 2020 from a patient in Kent and only informed to the world in December 2020 when infections began to surge in the UK.

Should Africa be punished, for efficiency in genomic analysis and integrity in prompt reporting, with extensive travel restrictions? While the visceral fear of a new and more infectious variant leads to such reflexive measures, there is no evidence that the global spread of the Alpha and Delta variants was stopped by travel bans that were enforced after the virus moved beyond one country. We are already seeing the spread of Omicron within Europe. Ostracising African countries now harms them without helping anybody else.

We are yet to know enough about the behaviour of this variant. The 32 new mutations probably make it more infectious and perhaps reduce the efficacy of vaccines, which are directed only against the spike protein. These aspects are still being studied.

Early reports from South Africa indicate that the illness caused by this variant is mild, with sore muscles and tiredness. If this is corroborated in larger studies, it might indicate that the virus is evolving towards a more infectious but less virulent form. That is the course that evolutionary biology predicts and such a change in the virus may actually come as a relief to the embattled humanity.

We still need to study this variant in greater detail, to assess this. In the meanwhile, the rest of the world must do everything needed to support Africa and not subject it to COVID colonialism.

