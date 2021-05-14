Cast Away: Hyderabad Techies Cremate Bodies as Families Desert Kin

Over a phone call, the family said that the 68-year-old man who lived with his COVID-19 positive wife and daughter had died that very night. But on 11 May, when 33-year-old Srinivas Bellam and 29-year-old K Sai Teja approached the body, it was bloated and odorous.

At that house in Malkajgiri of Hyderabad, the two software engineers got the body wrapped in a bag as per COVID-19 protocol and waited for a priest to turn up for the burial. Neither the neighbours nor the deceased man’s relatives were around.