9 Questions for PM Modi, As He Takes a U-Turn on Vaccine Policy

At the time of this shift, the country’s vaccination efforts were already floundering. From the peak vaccination of 44 lakh doses in the beginning of April, the daily vaccinations were in a freefall.

There was resentment building up among states that wanted a larger pie of the vaccines coming to them.

And vaccine supplies had dried up.

In this scenario, the GOI’s masterstroke was to say, ‘oh well, you asked for it, take it.’

As the Prime Minister said in his speech on Monday, 7 June, there was pressure being built, questions asked and demands being raised to the GOI, so the government, in its largesse, decided to listen to these voices and handed over the procurement of vaccines to the states.