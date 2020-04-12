65-Yr-Old TN Man Cycles Wife for 130 Kms for Chemotherapy Session

In a heartwarming tale, a 65-year old man from a village in Tamil Nadu pedalled 130 kms on his bicycle to reach a hospital in Puducherry, just so his wife did not miss her chemotherapy session.

The nationwide lockdown, that has stalled public transport, has come down hard on people like Arivazhagan, a daily-wage labourer, who felt stranded without a mode of transportation to take his wife to the JIPMER hospital in Puducherry.

On 31 March, Arivazhagan along with his 60-year old wife Manjula, cycled from his village to reach JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for her chemotherapy session. On a four-wheeler, this distance can be covered in about three hours.