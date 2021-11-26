11 IFS Officers Test COVID-Positive in Dehradun; 1 Senior Officer Absconding

A senior officer of Himachal Pradesh, who had visited the forest research institute had also tested positive for COVID-19, and has been absconding ever since, the Dehradun district magistrate told ANI.

The police is on a lookout for the missing officer.

Uttarakhand reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 180.

Meanwhile, 11 fully vaccinated army officers, who were taking a course at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Madhya Pradesh, tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.