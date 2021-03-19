Good News! 100-Year-Old Delhi Woman Gets 1st Dose of COVID Vaccine

Kamla Das, who became a centenarian at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020, was on Thursday, 18 March, administered her first shot of the vaccine at BLK Hospital in Delhi.

Das said the jab was “totally painless”, according to PTI.

“My mother turned 100 during the pandemic and we held a three-day celebration from September 2-4 to allow guests to come, as large gatherings were not allowed then. My siblings were afraid that she could contract COVID-19, but we thought she has lived a good life and not everyone gets to see their 100th birthday. So, we made it a special one for her,” her youngest daughter Jyotica Sikand told PTI.

Das was born in Sindh on 3 September 1920. She told her daughter “the shot was so painless that she couldn’t even recall which hand it was administered on”.