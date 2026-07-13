How Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Other Cities Lost Their Lakes—and Became Heat Traps

There is an old man in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills neighbourhood who remembers a lake that was once there. He remembers the breeze that came off the water in April, when the rest of the Deccan Plateau baked in the dry heat.

Both the lake—and that breeze—are now gone. In its place stands a mall, a parking lot, and about two degrees more heat than there used to be.

As Hyderabad and other major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi have watched their lakes, ponds, and wetlands disappear beneath concrete and real estate development, Indian cities are becoming more vulnerable to dangerous heat, and millions of people are paying the price.