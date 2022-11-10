US Envoy Launches Carbon Offset Plan, Faces Flak at COP27

With climate finance in the limelight at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Wednesday, 9 November, marked the day by announcing the creation of a carbon offset plan - the new Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) - in order to help developing countries speed their transition away from fossil fuels.

What is it: The ETA will finance the decommissioning of coal and accelerate clean energy deployment in developing countries. It also plans to unlock new private capital to help developing nations invest in renewable and low-carbon technologies in exchange for carbon credits.

