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Born in the monsoon lushness of 1997 to tigress Machli I, the cub designated 'T-16' was named Machli after her mother owing to the distinctive fish-shaped mark on the left side of her face.

Machli I seemed pre-ordained for sovereign rule. Yet, in the unforgiving theatre of Ranthambore, birthright yields to strength. In 1999, a young 'T-16' ousted her aging mother to claim the prime lakes—Padam Talao, Raj Bagh, and Malik Talao. She transformed the ancient Ranthambore Fort ruins into her personal ramparts, earning titles like Lady of the Lakes and Empress of Ranthambore.

Exactly a decade later, in 2009, the wheel of wild fate turned full circle: Machli's daughter, Sundari ('T-17'), defeated and displaced her.