To Make Our Wardrobes Sustainable, We Must Cut Down New Clothes We Buy by 75%

If things don’t change fast, the fashion industry could use a quarter of the world’s remaining global carbon budget to keep warming under 2℃ by 2050, and use 35 percent more land to produce fibres by 2030.

While this seems incredible, it’s not. Over the past 15 years, clothing production has doubled while the length of time we actually wear these clothes has fallen by nearly 40 percent. In the European Union (EU), falling prices have seen people buying more clothing than ever before while spending less money in the process.