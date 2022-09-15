'Save Our Future': Students Demand Revision of NCR Draft Regional Plan 2041

The The NCR Draft Regional Plan 2041 was proposed by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB). The plan was developed to ensure concerted efforts to improve connectivity. It also defines 'Natural Zones' as areas with geographical features like mountains, rivers, lakes, etc.

The goal of this plan is 'the future development' of the National Capital Region according to the government. The plan intends to develop "citizen-centric" infrastructure which is "harmonious, environment friendly, and smart-digital technology-driven towards building an economically prosperous region, in tune with attainment of (UN's) Sustainable Development Goals."

The biggest concern regarding the plan is the exclusion of Aravalli mountain range and tributaries of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers from the list of Natural Conservation Zones.