Stubble Trouble Again: Why Are Indian Farmers Rejecting Alternative Solutions?

The untimely rains wet the crops, and many farmers are waiting for the crops to dry out before the burning begins. Ground reports confirm that winter sowing is delayed, and hence, most farmers especially in the Punjab area will have a very short window to harvest paddy and sow wheat.

So how does that relate to the problems of Delhi’s air pollution? Time-pressed farmers are not going to wait for the happy seeder or think of mulching the ground, they will have little choice but to clear the fields and burn the residues, thus, sending soot down our airways.

So what happened to the thousands of crores spent on cleaning Delhi’s air and to stop stubble burning? The government did roll out subsidies for purchase of mulching machines, straw harvesters like Happy and Super Seeder and wanted to enroll farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations(FPOs) to spread awareness about stubble burning but this scheme has failed miserably.