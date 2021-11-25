Explained: What is the Effect of Plastic on Ecosystems?

As none of these occur naturally, concentrations preserved in the geological record can be attributed to human industrial activity. This will help researchers, both in the present and the future, to identify the tell-tale, dramatic spike in the range of human activities, a period known as the ‘Great Acceleration’.

Of all the evidence, plastic is poised to be the most perceivable, persistent, and pervasive indicator of the Anthropocene. There is a lot of recent research on the impact of plastics in different ecosystems; terrestrial, freshwater including wetlands, lakes, and rivers, and marine systems from continental shelves to deep ocean trenches. Yet it is not widely understood how interlinked these ecosystems are, how plastic travels through them, its effect on biodiversity and how it will impact the entire biosphere.