North-India Will Celebrate the New Year with a Fresh Cold Wave

A cold wave has plagued North-India with below average temperatures gripping the Indo-Gangetic plain.

However, North-India received a brief relief on the 29 and 30 December from the cold as predicted by the IMD. Temperatures over the Indo-Gangetic plains are expected to settle at 7°C.

With only a short respite, North India will greet 2023 much the same as the end of 2022--with a biting chill. From 1 January 2023, a new cold wave is predicted to begin.

While we might feel that this winter is colder given the colwaves, experts say this will be a relatively warmer winter with spurts of chilling cold waves.