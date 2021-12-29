ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: First Snowfall of the Season Paints Darjeeling White

The snow has pulled scores of tourists to the hill station this holiday season.

The Quint
Published
News Videos
1 min read

Thick blankets of snow covered West Bengal's Darjeeling and the neighbouring state of Sikkim, as the region witnessed the first snowfall of the season.

The snow has pulled scores of tourists to the hill station during the ongoing holiday season. Tourists were seen experiencing a ride on Darjeeling's iconic Himalayan railway along a trail of snow.

However, the snow hasn't been all that delightful for the tourists. Heavy snowfall stranded hundreds near Sikkim's Changu Lake, a day after Christmas. The army had to be called in for a rescue operation.

As several tourist vehicles were stuck the area – which is in the vicinity of the India-China border – the rescue operations went on till 27 December, EastMojo reported.

The Darjeeling-Sikkim-Siliguri circuit is a popular tourist destination.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT