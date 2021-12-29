Watch: First Snowfall of the Season Paints Darjeeling White
The snow has pulled scores of tourists to the hill station this holiday season.
Thick blankets of snow covered West Bengal's Darjeeling and the neighbouring state of Sikkim, as the region witnessed the first snowfall of the season.
The snow has pulled scores of tourists to the hill station during the ongoing holiday season. Tourists were seen experiencing a ride on Darjeeling's iconic Himalayan railway along a trail of snow.
However, the snow hasn't been all that delightful for the tourists. Heavy snowfall stranded hundreds near Sikkim's Changu Lake, a day after Christmas. The army had to be called in for a rescue operation.
As several tourist vehicles were stuck the area – which is in the vicinity of the India-China border – the rescue operations went on till 27 December, EastMojo reported.
The Darjeeling-Sikkim-Siliguri circuit is a popular tourist destination.
