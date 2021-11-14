Nearly 200 Nations Adopt Glasgow Climate Pact at COP26 Summit: Key Takeaways

"The package adopted today is a global compromise that reflects a delicate balance between the interests and aspirations of nearly the 200 parties to the core instruments on the international regime that governs global efforts against climate change," an official statement said.

Alok Sharma, UK President of COP26 said: “We can now say with credibility that we have kept 1.5 degrees alive. But, its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into rapid action. I am grateful to the UNFCCC for working with us to deliver a successful COP26.”

The Glasgow meeting was the 26th session of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.