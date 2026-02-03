'Is There No Iron Left In the World That We’re Now Mining a Tiger Corridor?'

There is no clarity on how many villages were consulted before this approval was given. There was a public hearing that took place in Lohardongri village, but it is unlikely that most villages that are bound to get affected knew about it extensively.

Any mining that happens, will happen in the upper regions of the hills. As a result, the streams below that take water to the villages will get polluted. So, an iron-ore-polluted water stream, wildlife conflicts, casttes, humans, there will just be more problems for everybody.

The environmentalists and experts can tell all these things. But those who come to pitch such projects, they tell the villages that there will be 'development' and employment. They try to lure villages with promises like these but how many of such promises are fulfilled in reality?

The SBWL report clearly states that 120 jobs will be created here, and out of those, only 32 will be permanent. Now, let me tell you that the 32 permanent jobs mentioned are for skilled workers. If skilled workers are rarely available from the village, then certainly, the small tasks on a contractor basis will only be done by those people. But with so few jobs, the damage we will cause to our nature and environment, along with increasing human-animal conflict, will create problems in the surrounding hundreds of villages, which will definitely be serious. Later, theer will be no point of the villagers relising their mistake.

If we talk about public hearings, it seems that the local people might not have enough information, but gradually, awareness is growing among them. People are now communicating with nearby villages, and during discussions, it's coming up in these discuassions as to what is happening in the neighbouring Gadchiroli district. As people get more information, they will certainly protest against it.

On the other hand, deforestation is happening for mining in tiger breeding areas. These are two separate serious issues. Forests are a common resource everywhere, and saving forests is the first priority. But in the name of employment, we are creating new problems there. Agricultural issues, pollution, and the impact on everyday life will arise. We are dying every day. Perhaps we need to think deeply about this.