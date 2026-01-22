How Fadnavis Govt Ignored Own Committee to Approve Mining In a Tiger Corridor

Over 18,000 trees to be chopped across 35.95 ha

12,000 species of plants and trees to be impacted

Hundreds of wild animals, including tigers, to be forced to relocate

Over 650 villages to face an increased threat of human–tiger conflict

All of this and more in exchange for 120 jobs in a private steel company (only 32 of which would be permanent).

This is the gist of a proposed mining project approved by the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, in the heart of the Reserved Forest Zone in the Brahmapuri Division, which directly connects to India’s largest national park—the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Weeks ago, while the national media was focused on mining in the Aravallis, a similar proposal was being pushed in Maharashtra by a Nagpur-based private firm to pursue iron ore mining in Chandrapur, a region that is home to about 250 of the approximately 4,000 tigers in India.