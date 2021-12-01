Parts of Mumbai Record Rain; IMD Issues Cyclone Alert for Andhra-Odisha Coast
The Indian Meteorological Department issued a pre-cyclone watch for the North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, 1 December, issued a pre-cyclone watch for the North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast.
"A depression is likely to form by Thursday, 2 December. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around Friday, 3 December. To move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around Saturday, 4 December, morning."IMD
"Isolated extremely heavy falls is also likely over coastal Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday," the IMD forecast says.
In West Bengal, fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from Friday to Sunday, 5 December.
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Parts of Mumbai, Thane
Parts of Mumbai and northern Maharashtra received rainfall on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The unseasonal rain was triggered by a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, as per the IMD.
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.
According to Times of India, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 14.4 mm of rain on Wednesday, while 19.29 mm rainfall was recorded at Thane.
(With inputs from PTI and Times of India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.