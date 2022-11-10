COP27: Latest UN Report Slams Greenwashing, Sets Guidelines for Non-State Actors

Governments and non-state actors across the world are now pledging net-zero goals since the 2015 Paris Agreement was ratified. All parties who have adopted the treaty have set goals to help mitigate climate change and maintain the global temperature threshold at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

However, these net-zero goals can have loopholes that would essentially allow greenwashing. A new report released by the UN's High‑Level Expert Group on the Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities denounces greenwashing and provides five principles that act as a guide for setting net-zero emissions goals.

The report was launched at the currently ongoing COP27 Summit in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt.