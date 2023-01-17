Ganga Vilas: World’s Longest River Cruise Threatens Endangered Gangetic Dolphin

India has inaugurated the 'world's longest river cruise' called the 'Ganga Vilas' plying across a stretch of 3200 kms between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam taking 51 days.

The 51 day luxury cruise costs an average between Rs 50-55 lakh per person and goes over India's two important river, the Ganges and Brahmaputra where the endangered Gangetic or Ganges river Dolphin can be found.

This cruise also goes over ecologically sensitive aredas and experts believe that they will increase the river traffic and pollution, threatening the endangered Dolphins.