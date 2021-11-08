1.8 the New 1.5? COP26 Promises Could at Best Limit Global Warming to 1.8°C

The IEA report however, had its critics and skeptics.

Nicholas Stern, a British climate expert and economist told Reuters that "all the estimates have their own uncertainties, but also it's the whole path that matters" and one "can't estimate a temperature just from a point."

He further went on to say that "the world must not lost sight of 1.5".

The predictions of the IEA report was also critiqued by the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Change, Selwin Hart.

He warned that the formalised climate objectives put forward by countries as part of their NDCs clearly depicted the world being “a long way” from averting a climate disaster.

"Fatih, I heard your numbers, but based on the NDCs that have been submitted, the world is on a 2.7C pathway, a catastrophic pathway, and therefore we are a long way away from keeping the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement alive. We cannot be complacent. We cannot celebrate before we’ve done the job. We must recognise that this is a fight that we cannot afford to lose", The Guardian reported.

The skepticism is understandable considering the sensitivity of the issue at hand.

After all, if the world fails to act now, there is no going back. That is just the nature of climate change.

Nevertheless, one can only hope that the new IEA forecast motivates other countries to join the global effort in a manner that makes a noticeable difference.

Failing to do so, as the green cards above depict, would be suicidal.

(With inputs from the International Energy Agency, CNN, COP26, and The Guardian)