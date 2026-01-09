Why Rushing to Desilt Himalayan Rivers Is a Risk We Cannot Ignore

Himalayan rivers are naturally heavy with sediment. This is not a failure of management; it is a consequence of where these rivers are born. They flow through one of the youngest and most seismically active mountain systems on Earth, where landslides, earthquakes, steep slopes, and intense rainfall constantly reshape the terrain.

Sediment, whether sand, gravel, or finer silt, is the material through which these rivers adjust their course, regulate their energy, and stabilise their banks.

When sediment is removed aggressively, especially over short-time scales, rivers behave differently. Water stripped of its natural sediment load flows faster and cuts deeper into the riverbed and banks. Hydrologists often describe this as “hungry water”, water that has excess energy and begins eroding everything in its path.