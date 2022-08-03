Can MGNREGS Work as a Social Protection Scheme for Women in Heat-Stressed Areas?

Bhavana Devi, or Bhuri, as she is known by people in the village of Kerpura in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, cheerfully opens the rusted iron doors to her home. Sunlight streams in. It lights up her dwelling, one small cement-and-brick box with a damaged tin sheet for the roof. A coat of paint is an unaffordable luxury for Bhuri, who doesn’t have toilets or a water tap.

Bhuri is a 30-something, single mother to two children, who are now at a residential school thanks to the efforts of Aajeevika Bureau, an Udaipur-based nonprofit. It was impossible for Bhuri to shoulder the burdens of housework, daily wage labour and child care all alone.

Bhuri struggles to find jobs in the middle of this semi-arid desert. But this year, it got worse.

During this year’s long-running heatwave, Bhuri relentlessly took on daily wage work when the average temperature was 43-45 degrees Celsius and many parts of Rajasthan touched 50 degrees Celsius.