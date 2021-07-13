Bandhwari Landfill Fire: Citizen Groups Urge Action Over Waste Mismanagement

To exacerbate the seriousness of the ecological issue, the authorities have been asked to clear a 10 acre patch within the landfill site to set up a waste to energy (WTE) plant.

WTE plants have often fallen short of serving the purpose they are designed for.

"To start with, properly segregated waste that is dry is required in large volumes to keep a WTE plant functional. Some countries have had to actually import such waste to keep these plants running," Basu stated.

Jyoti Raghavan from the Aravalli Bachao citizens group asserted that burning mix waste, such as wet food waste with other debris results in a huge deal of toxic emissions of furans, dioxins, etc which are lethal for human health.

"Further, the smoke that these plants emit is highly toxic and the pollution from the proposed WTE plant will continue to pollute the air on a regular basis. The ash that is produced by these plants is also extremely toxic that will pollute our air, water bodies and ground water further," she added.