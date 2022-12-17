COP 15: India’s Future Challenges and Opportunities in Biodiversity Conservation

India has had a very good record in biodiversity conservation in spite of heavy odds and development challenges and we can be proud of what we have achieved over many decades since Independence thanks to both government, civil society and its citizens. Conservation and wildlife protection are enshrined into our Constitution.

We instituted strong legislation and regulatory mechanisms that have ensured we did not lose much of forests and ecosystems and prevented the extinction of many species through focused and timely actions.

We have also given up projects such as the Silent valley dam and the Sethusamudaram project on ecological and cultural grounds or stopped or regulated night traffic on highways passing through some protected areas. These have been achieved by central and state governments ruled by parties with diverse ideological persuasions.