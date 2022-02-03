Interwoven in Living Root Bridges Are Tales of Biodiversity & Human Interactions

“While the local communities did not have an understanding of the pollinators and dispersers but they said they collect the F. elastica seedlings from top of other plants and they start planting in suitable locations to form the bridge,” said Nongbri, who attributed the presence of the saplings on other trees to the movement of birds and bats who deposit them on the other trees. Many locals have lost their indigenous knowledge, observed Borges.

MorningStar Khongthaw, the founder of the Living Bridge Foundation (LBF) working to preserve living root bridges and encourage ecotourism with the participation of living root bridge communities, says the organisation is also trying to raise awareness levels among tourists and students about the root bridges.

“There is an uptick in concrete infrastructure including concrete walkways and bridges while older root bridges are often found in a state of disrepair; children’s habits have changed in the formal education system…they go from school to tuitions and back home, without knowing how valuable these structures are,” Khongthaw who hails from Rangthylliang in Pynursla, Meghalaya, told Mongabay-India.