Can COP 27 Follow Through on Climate Finance Commitments?

Geo-politically, this COP is critical, and a few countries, like Denmark, have already pledged USD 13 million to developing countries. More countries are expected to join the league, and the story of the agenda will evolve around the nexus of jobs, growth, and energy security.

As climate-vulnerable countries wish for a mainstream conversation around historical climate injustice, COP 27 should raise the bar and ensure a true sense of the spirit of people and the planet rather than a tug-of-clash between developed and developing needs.

(Abinash Mohanty currently leads the sector on climate change and sustainability at IPE-Global. He is a climate change expert and a reviewer of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment report.

Raghwesh Ranjan leads Social and Economic Empowerment practice. He has over 20 years of experience in implementation and management of sustainable development programmes.)

(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)