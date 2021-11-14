'Blah, Blah, Blah...': A Summary of COP26 Summit, Says Greta Thunberg

As the United Nations-hosted COP26 Summit on climate change came to an end in Glasgow, environmentalist Greta Thunberg on Sunday, 14 November, dismissed the global agreement adopted by the participant countries.

"The COP26 is over. Here’s a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah," the Swedish activist stated, adding, "But the real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever."