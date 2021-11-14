'Blah, Blah, Blah...': A Summary of COP26 Summit, Says Greta Thunberg
UN-hosted COP26 Summit on climate change concluded with nearly 200 countries committing to the Glasgow Climate Pact.
As the United Nations-hosted COP26 Summit on climate change came to an end in Glasgow, environmentalist Greta Thunberg on Sunday, 14 November, dismissed the global agreement adopted by the participant countries.
"The COP26 is over. Here’s a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah," the Swedish activist stated, adding, "But the real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever."
The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP26, which concluded on Saturday, 13 November, has sought responsible action from countries for phasing out coal and cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions, among other things.
"Unless we achieve immediate, drastic, unprecedented, annual emission cuts at the source then that means we’re failing when it comes to this climate crisis. “Small steps in the right direction”, “making some progress” or “winning slowly” equals losing. (sic)" Thunberg had tweeted earlier, alluding to the summit.
'COP26 Outcome is a Compromise, is Not Enough': UN Secretary General
Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres on Sunday said that the COP26 agreement was a compromise, and indicated that it was not sufficient.
"The #COP26 outcome is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions and state of political will in the world today. It's an important step, but it's not enough. It's time to go into emergency mode. The climate battle is the fight of our lives and that fight must be won," he said.
"My message to young people, indigenous communities, women leaders, all those leading on #ClimateAction: I know you might be disappointed. But we're in the fight of our lives & this fight must be won. Never give up. Never retreat. Keep pushing forward. I am with you," Guterres further tweeted.
The COP26 Summit concluded on Saturday with leaders from nearly 200 countries committing to the Glasgow Climate Pact.
"The package adopted today is a global compromise that reflects a delicate balance between the interests and aspirations of nearly the 200 parties to the core instruments on the international regime that governs global efforts against climate change," an official statement released after the termination of the talks said.
