11 Die Due to Lightening Strikes in Bihar, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex Gratia
Eleven people have died due to recent lightening and thunderstorms in various parts of Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a statement issued on Monday, 19 September, announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.
In his statement, Nitish Kumar said that four people each had lost their lives in Purnea and Araria while three died in Supaul.
"My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased," he said.
He urged people to be careful in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department.
"Stay at home in bad weather, stay safe," Kumar cautioned.
Lightening strikes had also led to the deaths of 30 people across the country in June.
Earlier this year, in June, Bihar saw 17 deaths due to lightening and thunderstorms.
Three people died in separate incidents in different districts of Chhattisgarh and four people, including a toddler, died after being struck by lightening in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Palghar.
Two people, including a minor in Gujarat, died due to lightening strikes and one person was injured.
(With inputs from PTI.)
