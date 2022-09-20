11 Die Due to Lightening Strikes in Bihar, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex Gratia

Eleven people have died due to recent lightening and thunderstorms in various parts of Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a statement issued on Monday, 19 September, announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

In his statement, Nitish Kumar said that four people each had lost their lives in Purnea and Araria while three died in Supaul.

"My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased," he said.