Air Pollution Is a Health Emergency, and India Must Treat It Like One

India mobilises incredibly quickly every year to prepare for and deal with a number of health crises. Heat waves result in government warnings and emergency cooling centres in cities. Vector-borne diseases such as dengue trigger public campaigns, field surveillance, and increased hospital preparedness.

Nationwide lockdowns, mask mandates, and real-time online dashboards offering near-up-to-the-minute information on reported cases and hospital capacity became the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.