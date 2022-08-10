The Quint Gets You First Glimpse of African Cheetah's New Home in India

Work on restoring Kuno began 18 years ago, but not for the cheetah, rather for another endangered big cat, the Asiatic Lion. With only a handful left in Gujarat, a second home would have helped the conservation of the species. However, the Asiatic Lion never made it to Kuno.

The state government of Gujarat has refused to hand over any lions inspite of a Supreme Court order. The argument given was that the Kuno habitat was not safe for the lions.

"Kuno was prepared for the lions and we are taking that land away from them and giving it to the African Cheetahs. And that indeed is a tragedy," says Chellam.