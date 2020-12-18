Black Widows Review: A Terrific Dark Comedy That Keeps You Hooked

As the narrative progresses, the plot only thickens with new characters joining the fray. There’s lead investigator Barry Singh Dhillon (Sabyasachi Chakraborty), Jatin’s business partner Rameez (Shaheb), a manipulative pharma company executive Inaaya Thakur (Raima Sen) and a single dad Eddie (Aamir Ali) trying to win over Veera’s affection. You also have Faisal Malik as Bhole and Nikhil Bhambri as Lalit’s son Jahaan from a previous marriage.

In the meanwhile, Pankaj and Rinku continue investigating the case despite the three women trying their best to throw them off the scent. They keep discovering newer layers to the case even as the equation between them gets complicated. There also comes a point in the story when Veera, Jayati and Kavita’s relationship becomes so strained that it threatens to snap. Disagreements creep in and things only worsen between them. We’re not telling you anything more lest we end up giving you spoilers.