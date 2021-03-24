Why 2.3 Crore Schoolgirls Stop Answering The Roll Call Every Year

Lauding Whisper on their campaign, Poonam says, “Whisper is doing a wonderful job and we are thankful to them. Whisper visits schools, screens documentaries and equips girls with education and products to manage their periods. Often, even mothers hesitate when it comes to talking to their daughters about periods. When Whisper conducts such workshops in schools, the children go home and tell their mothers about it. This, in turn, inspires mothers to have an open conversation about periods with their daughters.”

Poonam has first-hand witnessed the impact of Whisper’s initiatives in her own school. She says that after the brand conducted workshops in her school there was a noticeable change in the behaviour of her students. They felt confident enough to speak about their own period experiences. Talking about Whisper’s Mother Daughter Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Program, Poonam says that the initiative has been instrumental in empowering and equipping young girls in managing their periods.

Ushering change, one girl at a time

What Whisper is doing is impacting the lives of crores of young girls across India and the numbers speak for themselves. So far, 4 crore girls have learnt about periods and how to manage them, thanks to the brand’s Mother Daughter Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Program. Going ahead too, Whisper has pledged to provide period education and protection to another 2.5 crore girls.

#KeepGirlsInSchool will help empower 90 lakh young girls to stay in school so they can continue chasing their dreams. The campaign has already generated awareness among 5.5 crore people. That’s not all. Whisper’s joint initiative with UNESCO aimed at including period education as part of the academic curriculum has seen support from 10 lakh people across the country.

In a country such as India where a culture of silence surrounds the topic of periods, #KeepGirlsInSchool is ushering change, one young girl at a time. The campaign plays a key role in ensuring that no girl suddenly stops answering the roll call. Instead, she will continue to stay in school and go on to make her dreams a reality.