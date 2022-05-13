Whisper Is Helping #KeepGirlsInSchool Through One Missing Chapter

Periods are a taboo — not was, they still are. Perhaps, it is not so much of a stigma in urban and suburban India. But in rural areas of the country, a woman’s menstrual cycle still dominates and decides her today and tomorrow.

It begins with hushed conversations at home, discriminatory practices adopted by the family, and shameful stares at a local pharmacy or convenience store. A woman is “othered” when she is on her period- from forbidding her to pray, confining her within a room, to limiting her daily routine. And we must not blame the family alone. The community is equally responsible. Even today, in some areas, girls hesitate to visit their local chemists or pharmacists to buy sanitary products. Lack of awareness around the importance of menstrual health and hygiene management means that over-the-counter vendors are often insensitive in their interactions. Reports of such stigma abound and include stories of store owners wrapping sanitary products in black plastics to mocking girls when explaining alternate choices.

But the period story in India is far more nuanced and a multi-layered socio-economic problem. According to the National Family Health Survey, of the 335 million menstruators, only 36 percent use sanitary napkins. Many women still resort to harmful choices that include using dirty rags, ash, mud, leaves, and soil to manage their monthly flow. Girls, therefore, are forced to skip or drop out of school post-puberty.

Whisper is determined to #KeepGirlsInSchool and through their latest film, they are increasing awareness about need for menstrual education and awareness. The titular campaign film, The Missing Chapter, is a powerful reminder for the audience, illustrating how lack of period education leads to a girl missing school, and this situation is exacerbated by the absence of timely period education in Indian textbooks.