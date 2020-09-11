Tiki-Taka Review: A Comedy Of Errors That Tickles Your Funny Bone

For the uninitiated, Tiki-Taka is a style of football involving fast and short passes without losing possession of the ball. And this serves as a metaphor for the storyline of the film too. Khelechi (played by Imona Enabulu) arrives in Kolkata from Senegal with a narcotics-laden football and then one thing leads to another, and his stay in the city turns into one big adventure.

Here’s the deal: to save his dying mother back home, Khelechi has to hand over the football to a paan-chewing, local drug lord named PK, played wonderfully by Saswata Chatterjee. However, in a case of mistaken identity, PK’s henchmen pick up the wrong person, while Khelechi’s paths cross with cab driver Raju (played by Parambrata Chattopadhyay), and this is where the real fun begins.